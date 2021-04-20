UK indices closed lower; Investing.com in the UK 100 fell 2.04% by Investing.com

© Reuters. UK indices closed lower; Investing.com UK 100 down 2.04%



Investing.com – British shares fell at the close on Tuesday; Sector drop, pushing indices down.

At the close in London, it was down 2.04%.

Best value for a session in Cannes Sigrow Plc (LON :), up 1.61% or 15.90 points, to stand at 1,004.50 at the close. It was followed by Avast PLC (LON :), which rose 1.27%, 6.00 points to close at 477.60, then AstraZeneca PLC (LON 🙂 which rose 1.02% or 76.0 points until the session closed at 7,494.0.

At the bottom of the index was International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LON :), which fell 8.11%, or 17.05 points, to close at 193.10. Not Meanwhile, PLC (LON 🙂 shares fell 7.60%, 221.5 points, and closed at 2,692.5 points, while Imperial Brands PLC (LON 🙂 lost 7.31%, 115.50 points, to close at 1,465.50.

The number of Reds outperformed the green on the London Stock Exchange by 1763 to 523, and it was constant 193.

Shares in Segro Plc (LON 🙂 peaked, reaching 1.61% or 15.90, to settle at 1,004.50.

Gold futures for June delivery rose 0.51%, or $ 9.10 an ounce. Regarding other commodities, crude oil futures for June delivery fell 1.53% or 0.97 to remain at $ 62.46 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for June delivery slipped 0.98%, $ 0.66, to $ 66.39 a barrel.

The GBP / USD was down 0.21% to 1.3954, while EUR / GBP was up 0.35% to 0.8631.

The dollar index rose 0.05% to 91.097.