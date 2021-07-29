UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100, Up 0.36% By Investing.com

© Reuters. UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100, up 0.36%



Investing.com – UK stock exchange closed higher on Wednesday; The sector gains, leading indicators to the top.

At the close in London it added 0.36%.

Best value for session in Kant Fresnello PLC (LON), up 6.95%, 52.40 points, to 806.40 at the close. Followed by St. James’s Place PLC (LON 🙂 which advanced 5.60% or 84.50 points to close at 1,592.50, then EasyJet PLC (LON 🙂 which advanced 4.64% or 39.40 points until the close of the session. at 888.80.

To the tail of the cursor is over Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (LON:) stock fell 3.17% or 181.0 points to close at 5,519.0. HSBC Holdings Meanwhile, PLC stock (LON: 1.66%, 6.70 points, and closed at 396.60, while ITV PLC (LON 🙂 lost 1.34% or 1.60 points to end at 117.75.

Green numbers outnumbered red on the London Stock Exchange by 1,278 to 928, and 205 closed flat.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (LON 🙂 fell to a 52-week low, dropping 3.17% or 181.0 to 5,519.0. Stocks in St.

Gold futures for August delivery fell 0.01%, or 0.25, to $1,799.55 an ounce. Regarding other commodities, crude oil futures for September delivery rebounded 0.81%, or $0.58, to settle at $72.23 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for October delivery rose 0.50%, or $0.37, to $73.89 a barrel.

GBP/USD rose 0.11% to 1.3889, while EUR/GBP fell 0.05% to 0.8506.

The dollar index rose 0.06% to 92.487.