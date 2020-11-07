UK food recall warning: Lidl supermarket is issuing an urgent recall due to allergy concerns

A food recall warning is usually issued when a product is known to be unsafe. Lidl asked shoppers to check their fridges for a meatball product.

Infected packages are 550g with the best date before January 5, 2022. POS notifications have been released and will be shown in Lidl GB stores. These contain more information about the product and what shoppers should do if they purchase it. The statement read: “Lidl GB mentions what cooks lighter for you, meatballs with macaroni and spinach, 550 grams with the best date before January 5, 2022 because the product in the package may be incorrect. do not miss

“Therefore, there is a possibility of unauthorized milk.” Those who have purchased the item can and may be at risk of returning it and a full refund. The statement continued: “If you have purchased the above product and are allergic to milk, we advise you not to take it. Alternatively, if you are already making a primary trip to the Lidl GB store, you can return the item to the store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

Contact the retailer for relevant allergy support groups and they will reach out to members. Food recalls are not issued often but consumers need to take them seriously. Supermarkets can take a refund if the product is defective. It can also be pulled out which means you can take it off the shelves.

Communicator. Reader. Hipster-friendly introvert. General zombie specialist. Tv trailblazer