UFC Vegas 12 results: Greg Hardy hits Maurice Green in the second round of a halt

Greg Hardy and Maurice Green Showdown in the heavyweight match tonight (Saturday, October 31, 2020) at UFC Vegas 12 from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. From start to finish, Hardy really defeated his opponent.

Green opened a low kick, and Hardy missed in response. Hardy received a low kick and landed with his right hand stiff, pushing his opponent onto the carpet. Hardy fired another big shot from the top, his opponent appeared to be in danger, but Green recovered. Hardy settled in half guard and went to work, slumped from his body and squeezed hard. Green seemed to be trying to strangle Ezekiel – he fought Oleinick! – but he ate an elbow for his efforts. With about half the round remaining, the two are back on their feet. Hardy landed a long blow, and Green returned to the low kick. Green scored a solid knee in the mid-section. Hardy drilled into the lead leg. Greene found a good left hand in his jaw from Southpaw, and Hardy punched the body. Both men were very tired by the end of the tour.

Greene scored a jab early in the second, but Hardy answered with a promontory hook and then kicked the main leg. Green fired a jab, but Hardy hit back with a header that flattened him! Greene tried to recover, but Hardy stood over him and threw bombs until the referee intervened.

Greene protested stopping, but “Crotchet Boss” ate too many shots. For Hardy, this was perhaps the best win of his career, and for the first time the “warlord” was able to maintain his strength and power.

Result: Greg Hardy defeated Morris Green through a knockout in the second round

