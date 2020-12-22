Two passengers, a dog slipped off the moving plane at LaGuardia Airport

Brian Plummer was sitting in the back of a Delta Air Lines flight preparing to leave LaGuardia airport on Monday, when he noticed a man and woman near a large service dog.

Mr. Plummer said the plane to Atlanta was not completely full, and the couple changed seats several times.

Mr. Plummer said the man and woman were never settled, and when Flight 462 began by taxi to the runway, the man stood ignoring the flight attendant’s order to sit down, saying he was suffering from PTSD.

Mr. Plummer said that soon after the plane had stopped he felt the plane stopped. It was not immediately clear to him why, but the cabin crew eventually told the passengers what had happened.