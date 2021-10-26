Tv: Inventing Anna, a new series on Netflix by Shondaland – Tv

(ANSA) – ROME, Oct 26 – Is Anna the biggest con man in New York or is she just a new image of the American dream? Today, Netflix is ​​releasing the first images of Inventing Anna, the new Shondaland series that will only be released in 2022 on Netflix. Consisting of 10 episodes of 60 minutes duration, the series has been signed by Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers will undertake executive production.



The main cast was cast by Anna Chlumsky (Veep – incompetent cum) as journalist Vivian, Julia Garner (Ozark, Dirty John) as Anna Delvey, who gave her name to the series, while Katie Lowes (Scandal) is Rachel, of Anna’s follower willing to do anything; Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black) plays Kacy Duke, a celebrity manager and life coach who gets caught up in the Anna whirlpool, and Alexis Floyd (The Bold Type) plays Neff, an aspiring director.



The creation of Anna is the story of Vivian, a journalist investigating the case of Anna Delphi, the legendary German heiress to Instagram who, in addition to stealing the hearts of heroes of the New York social scene, also steals their money. Awaiting his trial, the heir forms a dark and hilarious bond of love and hate with Vivian, who defies time to solve the biggest mystery that has plagued New York: who is Anna Delphi really? The series is inspired by an article by Jessica Pressler, also the show’s producer, How Anna Delphi New York Fooled Party Bebop, which was published in New York Magazine (ANSA).

