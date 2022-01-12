Trungelliti and Etcheverry, Argentine alegrías in the Qualy of Australia

The Walt Disney Company’s new public entertainment and sports streaming service for adults launched at a preferential cost for its annual subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive perpetual commercial offer that will make subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. subscribe now.

The rankings for this year’s first major slam and the Argentines who want to win the main draw are moving up. These are the cases of Marco Trongletti and Thomas Echevere.

first (198 in the world ranking) lowered compatriot Pedro Kachin (247 degrees) by 7-5, 6-4; The second (129th in the world) did the same with the local Jason Kobler (203 degrees) with a 7-5 5-7 6-3 ratio.

Santiago del Estero native will face Bosnian Damir Dzumhur (161 score), who took advantage of the early retirement of local Rinke Hijikata (358 score), when he beat him 6-4, 2-1. In the meantime, Echeveri’s next challenger will be Italian Flavio Copoli (199°), who beat Czech Zdenek Kolar (144°) 6-4 6-2 in 90 minutes.

Trungelliti is the protagonist of Qualy in Australia. Getty Images

In addition, Ecuadorean Emilio Gómez (155 degrees), silently, is also one step away. He beat American Mitchell Krueger (163) 6-3, 7-5.

Meanwhile, the Chileans had an unbeatable day. Alejandro Tabello (136º) defeated Frenchman Constant Lestienne (227º) and Thomas 6-1, 7-5. barrios (151 degrees) He had plenty of work to do to erase Argentine rookie Thiago Terante (241º) in a ratio of 6-4 and 7-6 (1).