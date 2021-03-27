Treatment of Uyghurs | Beijing’s sanctions against Canada are “unacceptable,” Judge Trudeau

China retaliates in Canada and the United States by imposing sanctions on entities and individuals, a move the Canadian government deems “unacceptable.”

The Canadian Press

Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union adopted sanctions against four Chinese officials and one entity on Monday for alleged human rights violations against Muslim minorities in China.

On Saturday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the country would respond to the move “based on rumors and misinformation.”

As for Canada, China is imposing sanctions on conservative Congressman Michael Chung, as well as the Human Rights Subcommittee of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development.

PHOTO SEAN KILPATRICK, Canadian Press Archive Michael Chung

This subcommittee, in which Mr. Chung sits, is examining the situation of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the sanctions represented an “assault on freedom of expression, transparency and democracy.”

Canada stands in solidarity with its parliamentarians against these unacceptable measures and will continue to defend human rights with its international partners. Justin Trudeau

His Foreign Minister Marc Garneau added, “We will continue to take the necessary measures in the event of a violation of international human rights obligations.”

On social media, Representative Michael Chung said that democracies should “speak for the voiceless.”

“If this means that China is punishing me, I wear it as a token of honor,” he wrote.

In the United States, USCIRF President Gill Mansion and Vice President Tony Perkins are subject to sanctions.

Affected people and entities cannot visit China and will not be able to do business or trade with Chinese citizens or organizations.

In its statement, the Chinese Ministry warns that the Chinese government “is firmly committed to protecting its national sovereignty, security and development interests.”

And urges other countries to “stop the political manipulation and […] To interfere in China’s internal affairs, “otherwise, they will burn their fingers.”