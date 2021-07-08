Travel and Leisure: Resume Employment

Emergency health restrictions eased and sector appointments started to rise again Delentertainment and the gods do you travel at ItalyAnd the United kingdomAnd the France e Spain, albeit with different growth rates. Some data has been disclosed by LinkedIn. LinkedIn’s employment rate (calculated on a 14-day rolling average from April 1 to May 21, 2021) was compared to the same period before the 2019 pandemic. ItalyAs restrictions eased throughout the month, the employment rate picked up and continued to do so in May, now reaching levels very close to pre-pandemic (2019) levels.

also in France Hiring in the entertainment and travel world has resumed since companies expected the end of restrictive measures. France is now at its pre-pandemic (2019) employment rate. at Spain Despite the sharp decline in lockdowns and bans, the employment rate rose at a slower pace than in the other European countries analyzed, while in United kingdomAfter stagnating until infection control measures eased in early May, the employment rate has increased steadily and is now above pre-pandemic levels.