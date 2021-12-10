Transport in the Bonn region: Rhine Regional Council

Traffic in the Bonn District



Majority in the regional council of Rheinspange



View of the area with a drone: somewhere on this part of the Rhine, a bridge or tunnel is supposed to connect the two sides of the Rhine.

Photo: Dieter Hombach





Rhein Sage District The Regional Council, the political body of the county government of Cologne, voted in favor of building the Rheinsbang between the A555 motorway on the left bank of the Rhine and the A59 on the right bank of the Rhine.

The outcome of the vote was expected in the regional council. The CDU, SPD, FDP and AfD voted by 29 votes in favor of the resolution to urgently move forward with the construction of the Rhine lock between Wesseling or one of the Bornheimer Rhein cities on the left bank of the Rhine and Niederkassel on the right. bank of the Rhine River. The Greens and Left/Volt together had twelve votes against. The opposition proposal by the Greens and Linke/Volt to halt the construction project immediately was rejected with a reverse vote.

However, this vote has no direct impact on the implementation of the Rhine crossing. This will be decided by the new federal government. There is no clear position in their alliance agreement on the project that is supposed to fill motorways and state roads around Bonn and Cologne.

Benefits and costs are checked

Twelve variables are currently being examined for their benefits, costs, and environmental and social compatibility. In the Federal Transport Infrastructure Plan, the Rhine Crossing is currently listed as “urgent need”, that is, it is given the highest priority. The ambitious target is completion by 2030.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"></p> <p> </span><br /> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"/><br /> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"></p> <p> </span><br /> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"/><br />

Marcus Kitz, the CDU’s man in Niederkassel, spoke clearly in the regional council about the Rhine crossing in order to reduce traffic jams in the area. However, Kitz, who faces many opponents of the project in Niederkassel, supports the tunnel solution. In Bornheim and Niederkassel, all legal options against the bridge layout will be used.