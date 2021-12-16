Tower of Fantasy – How to register an account and download an OBT client for the game,

Tower of Fantasy, the new cross-platform sci-fi MMORPG, will be released on December 16 in the Chinese region. Since the client preload became available last night, in this article you will find detailed instructions on how to register an account, download the client for different platforms, and run the PC client (believe me, there are little dances with a tambourine).

Registration

Very simple and you only need a mobile phone number:

we pass Link To fill out the form and in the window that appears, click the red button, to accept the User Agreement.

In the upper right corner, click on the blue text to switch the form to ‘Foreign users’.

Fill out the form – If you filled out the field correctly, a green check mark will appear to the right of it.

From the list to the left of the first field, select the region of your mobile phone number, for example, for Russia we are looking for a line with +7.



Enter the mobile phone number without the country code.



If the number is available for registration, a verification code will appear at the bottom – press the button and then move the puzzle into the hole.



After confirming the captcha to the right of the field below, click on the button to send an SMS, with which we enter the code in the field. In my case, the text message came very quickly.



The remaining two rights are reserved for Password and Password Repeat.

After filling in all the fields of the form, click on the green button at the bottom, after which a small window with Chinese text should appear at the top of the browser (I used chrome). Click the button in the window and you will be taken to your personal account page.

To complete the registration in your personal account, just link your mail, verify your identity and change the nickname to a regular nickname. In the gallery below, in one of the photos, you will find the menu items responsible for what.

To verify your identity, you need to enter a Chinese name and ID. Since random generators don’t work, the forum In the second post, I leave a list of working IDs, which I took from the European Discord Group. After filling out two forms, “enter” the verification code.



To link the mail, you need to enter the mail, “enter” the verification code, click on the “Send confirmation” button and enter the code from the letter.



The nickname changes on the personal information page: in the only field, delete the completely randomly generated nickname, enter your nickname and click on the big orange button. If you see the message “修改 昵称 功能 维护 中，暂不 可用.” Please try again later.

That’s it. To enter your personal account, you can use the phone number + password (the number without the country code) or enter it via SMS via the phone number. See also Android Games: The list of the 10 most downloaded games for the week of August 2-8 | Google Play Store | minecraft | Candy Crush Saga | United States | USA | USA | nnda nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Download and install the client

According to the latest Asian trends, Tower of Fantasy is available as a multi-platform game on PC, Android and iOS. You can download the client for the first two platforms simply by downloading the files from the links below, but to download the iOS client you will need a Chinese Apple ID (you can check if the public account is still working from this is Articles).

computer launcher – тык.

Android APK file – тык… weighs more than 1.7 GB.

Installing the client on Android does not involve any difficulties, you will need about 6 GB of free space (APK file + game). After installation, you can safely delete the APK file, launch the game, and wait for the update. The download speed was very good, from 10 to 15 MB.

Let’s take a closer look at the PC client installation:

Run the installation file and in the window that appears, click on the gray button on the right – this will allow you to set where to install the game launcher.

We are waiting for the installation to complete and in the window with two items, remove the checkbox from the first – the option to run the launcher automatically when the computer starts. We leave the second – this is “Add a shortcut to the desktop”. Click the big button to complete the installation and launch the launcher.

In the launcher, you can immediately start installing the game by clicking on the huge blue button, but if you, like me, want to store all the game files in one folder, you must do the following:

In the upper right corner, click on the three lines and then on the gear, thus opening the launcher settings.



In the first category, the element 关闭 界面 时 (the second from the top) is responsible for the behavior of the launcher when the cross is clicked: the first option is to minimize to the tray, the second is to close completely.



In the second category, in the first paragraph, you can change the path where the launcher saves installation files, and in the second, where the games are installed. By default, it creates the Download and Games folders in the main disk partition where it was installed, even if it is the same, for example, in the Games folder. If desired, change the path to your own and delete the old folders.

The launcher will first download and install the core game files, then a small update. Speed ​​reached 27MB+.

For some strange reason, my launcher doesn’t open unless I run it as administrator. Otherwise, it stops in operations for a short time and then shuts down. See also There will be more snowy days, and winter tires alone will not suffice

Start the PC client

And now we come to the most interesting thing. For a very incomprehensible reason, the Chinese developers changed the way to log into the PC version of the OBT version, and added some unpleasant dances with a tambourine through the use of a mobile client. If something changes after the start of MBT, I will change this paragraph, but for now you should do the following:

I only have an android phone, let’s start with it.

Download and install the Android version.

In the window that appears, click on the right orange button, thereby accepting another agreement.

We are waiting for all updates to be downloaded.

Next, in the login window that appears, put a checkmark and at the bottom we put the tiger claw icon (the second from the left). If you do not check the box before this, an error will appear.

We enter the data from the account we created initially. Click the big button below and wait for a successful login.

Once you are on the main screen, launch the PC client.

At first, I got a message about the need to install some third-party components. I pressed the left gray “Cancel” button and this message does not appear anymore. I don’t know if these components are required or not.

We are waiting for the client to download some additional files, after which a window with a QR code will appear in front of you.

Back to the Android version. On the main screen on the right, tap the QR code button (the second from the bottom), if necessary, give the app permission to use the camera and point it at the QR code for the PC version.

If successful, a page will be displayed on the mobile phone where you need to click on the blue button, to confirm the login to the PC version.

The Android version remembers the account data and automatically logs into the account when you start the game. The PC version, unfortunately, cannot do this, and every time you enter the game, you will have to do a dance with the QR code. See also Android 12 update released for latest Samsung phones

technical requirements

PC (minimum)

Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit, Windows 10 64-bit.

Processor: Intel Core i5 or equivalent.

RAM: 8 GB.

Video Card: Geforce GT 1030.

DirectX 11.

PC (recommended)

Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit, Windows 10 64-bit.

Processor: Intel Core i7 equivalent or better.

RAM: 16 GB.

Video Card: Geforce GTX 1060 6GB or better.

DirectX 11.

Android – information about the characteristics of the mobile phone may be inaccurate, because I did not find it on the official site, only on third-party Chinese sites.

Bottom line: Kirin 710, Snapdragon 660.

Recommended: Kirin 980/985/990/9000, Snapdragon 855/865/870/888, Dimensions 800/1000.

iOS

Minimum: iPhone 7.

Recommended: iPhone 11 / iPhone 11 Pro / iPhone 11 Pro Max / iPhone SE 2nd generation (Google lists iPhone SE 2020) / iPhone Xs / iPhone Xs Max / iPhone XR / iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Mini / iPhone 12 Pro / iPhone 12 Pro Max / iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max / iPhone 13 mini.

IPAD