Elon Musk denies wanting to be Apple CEO

Musk insists he has never discussed with Tim Cook the possibility of the merger or the CEO of Apple.

According to an upcoming book, Apple CEO Tim Cook call Elon Musk To talk about acquisition Tesla. This merger discussion ended after Musk said he wanted to replace Cook as CEO An apple as part of the agreement.

However, Musk denied this. “Cook and I have never spoken or written to each other,” the Tesla CEO said on Twitter. Musk said he wanted to meet with Tim Cook to discuss selling the electric car company to Apple during the darkest days of the Model 3 program, but Tim Cook declined the meeting. According to Musk, Tesla’s value then was only 6% now.

Tesla Model 3 was launched in 2017. Prior to that, this model faced several months of production difficulties and other problems. The Model 3 had to be assembled in a tent near its California factory. However, the Model 3 helped make Tesla the most valuable car company in the world last year.

Earlier this week, Tesla announced that second-quarter revenue increased by $6 billion year-over-year to $12 billion. As a result, this electric car company generated a profit of $1.1 billion, an increase of $104 million.

In the second quarter, Tesla sold more than 200,000 electric vehicles, an increase of 91,000 compared to the same period in 2020 — when the pandemic severely affected production and sales. Accumulated in the first half of the year, Tesla sold 385,000 cars.

In addition to selling cars, Tesla continues to make significant profits by selling emissions limits to other automakers. Musk Automobiles raised $354 million in the second quarter thanks to that activity.

To anh (Theo Bloomberg)