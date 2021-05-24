Tobias Gross evaluates the European Championship – “You can quietly dream of Olympic medals” – sport

Three medals, new times record: The Swiss record for the European Swimming Championships in Budapest gives hope to the Olympics, says Tobias Gross, SRF expert.

At the conclusion of the European Swimming Championships in Hungary, the swimming expert comments on the following questions:

Which medal surprised the most?

Tobias Gross: “Lisa Mamier. She was known to be strong – but the time that came about was a great time for her. Roman Metyukov also knew that he was on the rise. His goal was in reality the final. It was such a surprise that he was on the verge of winning a medal. Less surprising was the Jeremy Dyblanche Medal. “

There were a lot of Swiss finals. What defines the Swiss national team?

Breadth – because we have a lot of semifinals, finals and Swiss records. W: We won three medals. Not only was he an athlete, it was a great team effort. If we can continue to operate on this scale in the future, then we can look forward to many great tournaments. “

The Olympic Games are a completely different stage.

It has been the most successful EM in 20 years. Could expectations for the Olympics be slightly higher now?