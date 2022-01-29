Tina Turner paid $76 million for a mansion in Switzerland

singer and actress US-born Tina Turner has had a very successful music career before you decide to withdraw.

He retired in 2013 after 54 years of his career at the time Tina Turner also decided to renounce her American citizenship and stay with only the Swiss.a country in which he lived for many years and had to rent several properties.

Turner was not able to purchase a mansion in Switzerland immediately due to various legal procedures to be followed, but now nearly 10 years after giving up his US citizenship, he has been able to purchase his first mansion.

The purchase he made was done in a big way with a grand mansion built on 5.5 acres of land and he paid for it no more, no less than $76 million.

The property is very close to Lake Zurich and has wide green areas, which is a priority The 82-year-old actress married German Erwin Bach, 66.

No further details are available yet about the new property, and it also appears that this will be an investment and they will not make it their home. It is also not known if the couple were able to purchase the property where they lived for years.

You may also like:

– This is the mansion Celine Dion sold with everything and a water park

– This is the mansion in Los Feliz that Leo DiCaprio will try to sell again

– Richard Gere Sells Country House in New York for $28 Million