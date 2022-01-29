Ashleigh Barty, title favorites on a great day for Australia

Ashleigh Party This Saturday’s segment (09:30, Eurosport) as the clear favorite to win the women’s title in open day australia. The Ipswich-born player will try to beat Danielle Collins (3-1 in favor) to lift her first Grand Slam title in her home country, which will be her third at the Grand Slam, after winning at Roland Garros 2019 and Wimbledon 2021. It could be a great day For domestic tennis, since then Kokkinakis and Kyrgios will play in the local doubles derby alongside Ebden and Purcell, so the Australian duo will be crowned champions.

Barty reaches the final match of the tournament with an immaculate serving record, never losing a set and scoring only 21 matches. He lost his serve once in six matches. At the age of 25 and after a leave of absence in 2015 to play cricket in her country’s professional league, the world number one, formerly a prominent doubles player, is the dominating circle on par. His opponent, Collins, explains why: “The thing I like about Ash is her versatility, and her style is practically different from any other player on the tour. There aren’t many who use her choppy backhands like she does and she has that great serve. I’m going to take a look at some of the games we’ve played in the past and think about what worked well and what didn’t come up with the best possible game plan.”

Since the beginning of the year, Barty has not had a bad day. He won the WTA 500 race in Adelaide and played 10 matches without losing. She is the second-best aces to date in the tournament, with a score of 35, behind Madison Keys (36), One of the three Americans he sent these days to Melbourne, along with Anisimova and Pegula. He got 83% of the points with the first services.

Respect and admiration

In contrast, another American, Collins, is a tennis player facing her first chance to win a major tournament and has acted beyond her means. She was the 27th seed and had to come back from a group in the third and round of 16. She is a very aggressive player, one of those who have added the most winning picks in these two weeks (164) and has a history of beating what makes her dangerous. Last year, she had to have surgery because she suffers from endometriosis, a disease of uterine tissue that causes severe pain during menstruation. “It’s an exceptional punch. Someone who stands on the base line and can strike anywhere on the court from any position. I think my challenge is to try to unbalance it.”Barty says about her.

Australian Open Women’s Championship Draw.