‘Time is running out’: Nuclear talks with Iran: US and Germany push for quick solution

The United States and Germany are calling for a quick solution to the nuclear negotiations with Iran. “The time window for a solution is closing more and more,” Foreign Minister Annalena Barbock said Thursday in Berlin at a joint press conference with her US counterpart, Anthony Blinken.

Progress is “a very, very urgent need”. Negotiations are entering the crucial stage. “Time is running out,” Blinken emphasized. It is a matter of weeks before a solution is found. The longer the talks last, the more Iran will be able to move forward with its nuclear plans. Blinken said that during their meeting in Berlin, Germany, France and Britain discussed what steps would be taken if the talks failed.

Under President Donald Trump, the United States withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed new sanctions on Iran. The new administration in Washington indicated its willingness to return to the treaty. Your negotiations with Iran are indirect. The deal aims to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. The government in Tehran denies such plans.