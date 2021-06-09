This is how the fourth stage of the Tour of Switzerland will be played

EF Pro biker Rijberto Uran at the Tour of Switzerland 2021 – REUTERS/Stephan Mahe

The tall mountains have been waiting since Thursday, June 10 Day 4 will be the mouthThe road between Sankt Urban and Gstaad will extend over 171 km On not quite flat land أرض, but with different promotions, Therefore, the peloton will have to withstand significant physical fatigue on these steep and short sections, which can mean a drain on leaders and their teammates.

on the road Class II port, which will allow climbers to show off, before the finish line, with another moment for the runners that could unbalance the middle positions in the general classification.

According to the measurements of the planets, At this part of the stage, the most difficult attacks can occur for those who seek to cross the finish line .

A favourite, Alaphilippe will have an advantage on the climbs because he performs better on the climbs.

for Colombians Rigoberto Oran especially Esteban Chavez, it will be a small part in which they can rise in the rankings as long as they are supported by their teams, or they have the order to attack the leader, who is not yet defeated Van Der Poel.

Planetary measurements from the fourth stage of the Tour of Switzerland

This is the general classification before the fourth stage:

1 Van der Paul Mathieu: 8:49:14

2 Flip Julian A 1″

3 KÜNG Stefan a 4″

4 CHESSMAN Maximilian a 6″

5 Cattaneo Mattia at 13 degrees

6 Cortina Evan Garcia At 16 Degrees

7 Carabaz Richard a 17″

8 Powerless Nelson A 29″

21 KRON Andreas a 37″

32 Rigoberto Oran a 39

It is noteworthy that in the fifth stage, climbers make a treacherous mountain journey to Leukerbad.

The finish will be at the end of a first-class climb. In the next stage, the sixth, the contestants will cross Nufenpass at 2478 meters above sea level and the Lukmanier Pass Until the end goal in Disentis Sidrone.

Both are high mountains and will be crucial to those seeking to crown as the competition winner.

A race in the memory of Colombians

Esteban Chaves will be one of the messages from Colombia to challenge the General in the Tour of Switzerland. Photo: Courtesy BikeExchange.

As for the beetles, the Tour of Switzerland is likable: in its last edition they won them Egan Bernal in 2019. The Colombian climber has become the leader’s jersey in the mountain stage, which is expected to start from the fifth fracture, in the legendary access to Flumserberg.

After that, Bernal finished his tournament with a staged victory on Gotthard’s pass, as he responded to an attack before. Rohan Dennis In the final stage for goms.

Miguel Angel “Superman” Lopez raise the cup in 2016 When he played his second season in Europe under the team’s colors Astana.

Memory also remains in the memory of the third places of Nero Quintana s Fabio Para in 2018 and 1987 respectively. Likewise, among the current team, Rigoberto Uran has already succeeded in it double top 10 From this race: in 2007, where was the ninth, and in 2010He finished seventh in the general qualifiers.

Rigoberto Uran during the 2021 Switzerland Tour. Photo: Twitter @EFprocycling.

Without Bernal in attendance, the 2021 edition regains its essence just days before the start of the Tour de France. It is the fourth most important in the circle, some teams consider it as a prelude to the tour, For its mixture between the plain and the mountain .

