This easy tomato soup recipe from Ina Garten includes these genius toppings

Ina Garten has taken comfort food to the next level with its classic tomato soup and mix of grilled cheese sandwiches uniquely reimagined. Find out how Barefoot Contessa raises up this tomato soup recipe with a fun addition.

Ina Garten combines soup and sandwich in this unique way

What is more comfortable than Homemade tomato soup With a grilled cheese sandwich? Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten took my two legendary comfort foods and put them together – and her method is very genius.

She makes both foods, but instead of a sandwich on the side, Garten cuts the sandwich and makes a “grilled cheese toast” over the soup.

Barefoot Contessa tomato soup also includes a number of additions to make it tastier and more comfortable, if possible – orzo pasta and a little saffron.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons of olive oil

3 cups chopped yellow onions

1 tablespoon minced garlic

4 cups chicken broth

1 (28 ounce) can of mashed tomatoes

A large pinch of saffron threads

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1/2 cup sparrow tongue

1/2 cup heavy cream

Toast with grilled cheese

4 (3/4 inch-thick) slices of white country bread

2 tablespoons melted unsalted butter

4 ounces grated Gruyere cheese

Heat olive oil over medium heat in a large saucepan or Dutch oven, then add onions, and cook over a medium-low heat for 15 minutes. Stir occasionally, then add garlic and cook for an additional minute. Add the broth, tomatoes, saffron, 1 tablespoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. flip over. Leave it to a boil, then reduce the heat. Simmer for 15 minutes.

In another bowl, filled with water and 2 teaspoons of salt, bring to a boil, add bird’s tongue and cook for 7 minutes. Drain pasta and add to soup. Add the heavy cream and leave it on low heat for 10 minutes, with constant stirring.

Meanwhile, spread two slices of bread with melted butter and grill the sandwich using 4 ounces of Gruyere cheese. Leave it to cool a little before cutting it into cubes, then place over the soup with grilled cheese “toast”.

Ina Garten developed a grilled cheese sandwich for adults

Garten’s use of a grilled cheese sandwich is inspired, but if you are looking for an amazing stand-alone grilled cheese sandwich with more adult rotation, look no further than Barefoot Contessa Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich.

Garten increases flavors for even more adult flair, with a mix of cheese, bacon and an unusual ingredient – Parmesan cheese. It is all combined with mustard powder and mayonnaise.

Ingredients

12 slices of bacon

1 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

1/4 cup fresh grated Parmesan cheese

1½ teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 white Pullman loaf or sourdough bread, sliced ​​14 inches thick (12 slices)

6 tablespoons of room temperature salted butter

6 ounces of gruyere aged cheese or grated cheese

6 ounces extra sharp cheddar cheese, grated

While the bacon is cooking, grease each slice of bread and flip the butter side. Combine mustard, mayonnaise, parmesan, salt and pepper and spread the bread. Then add the gruyere cheese and grated cheddar cheese, and put a small amount of bacon on each sandwich. Grill sandwiches in a panini press or in a hot skillet.