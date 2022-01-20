They will put a knife on Ousmane Dembele in Finland | tweet

They’ll put a knife on the mosquito.

Ousmane Dembele French striker F.C.B, It will run on June 28 in Turku (Finland) by the doctor Lacey LumpinenUnder the supervision of Blaugrana Club Doctors, from him Right knee injury The Catalan entity said in a statement on Wednesday that it had separated it from Euro 2020.

Dembele suffer Biceps tendon separation in the right knee Which caused him to go out of focus The selection of the French national team in the European Championship.

Yes, again, Ousmane Dembele was injured and lost the remainder of the match #EURO2020 welcome back 🏥 pic.twitter.com/uSC3E1fLUg – Sir Humberto (@sirjuegobalon) June 21, 2021

“mosquito” He had participated in France’s first commitments in the euro and retired injured in the second of them, who played on Saturday in Budapest vs Hungary.

Dembele has played a total of 44 games this season By order of Ronald Koeman He scored 11 goals.

(With information from Europa Press)

