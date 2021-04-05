They alert you to messages seeking to steal information

The victims included the Colombian government authorities, as well as some well-known journalists from that country.

In this context, the Minister of the Government of Bogotá, Luis Ernesto Gómez, on Monday warned of the violation of his personal WhatsApp account. Please be careful. If you receive a message asking for an SMS code to be sent, don’t reply, so the account was hacked, ”the administrator wrote on Twitter.

https://api.scraperapi.com/? My WhatsApp account was hacked early in the morning. Although I recovered it, I discovered that many people had been victims of the same attack in the past hours. Please be careful. If you get a message asking you to send an SMS code, don’t reply, so the account has been hacked – Luis Ernesto Gómez (LuisErnestoGL) April 5, 2021

The criminals’ strategy is to send a text message to, and in, the victim’s cell phone They are requesting a security code that they inadvertently sent to this number. Once a person responds, criminals end up accessing the contacts and all the information on the chat platform.

Hello. Sorry, I accidentally sent you a 6-digit code, can you send it to me? It’s urgentThe malicious message says. Without knowing what happened, the user receives a WhatsApp message saying that they cannot log in because another person is using their account on another device.

Among those affected are journalists Diana Calderon of Radio Caracol and Gabriel Meluk from Time. Both of them denounced on their Twitter accounts that they had been victims of the same method and that they had been impersonated.

https://api.scraperapi.com/? My WhatsApp account was hacked this morning. Great care. If they receive a message asking for an SMS code to be sent, they don’t reply, thus they hack the account. https://t.co/fXJuAXFbyT Gabriel Meluk (@MelukLeCuenta) April 5, 2021

https://api.scraperapi.com/? Please do not send the code they are requesting. If they do then take back the Whats app right away and inform all your contacts. It is a piracy chain. If you lose Whats App service as you did with the information, inform Dijin. Diana Calderon (DianaCalderonF) April 4, 2021

between Recommendations not to fall into this deceptionContact not to share the verification code you received as a text message on your phone and not open any link directing you to “verify your account”.

Also, always use the second authentication factor in WhatsApp (Settings – Account – Two-step verification – Enter Security PIN). Also, periodically check the devices that your account is logged into through WhatsApp Web and update WhatsApp and the phone’s operating system permanently.