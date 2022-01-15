There is nothing for sale for this iPhone; Affordable iPhone SE 3 specifications and design leaked – Marathi News | iPhone SE 3 shows leak design, hardware details

iPhone SE 3 is awaited not only by Apple users but also by Android users. It will be the company’s most expensive smartphone. Also, many are curious to know that it will have 5G support. Now CAD images of this iPhone have come to the fore, with which the design information of this device has been revealed.

iPhone SE 3 design leaked

A report from TenTechReview has revealed the design of the upcoming iPhone SE 3 shared by tipster @xleaks7. According to these renders, the front of the phone will be replaced but the back panel will be identical to the older models. iPhone SE 3 will be offered with a single rear camera and LED flash. The size of this phone will be 38.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm, which is similar to the old model.

The front of this phone can get a large screen of 5.69 inches. At this time, you will get a score that has features such as the front camera and Face ID. The power button and SIM tray are on the right, and the power button and silent mode switch are on the left. Such a design was seen in the iPhone XR. The upcoming iPhone SE 3 will get the A14 Bionic or A15 Bionic chipset, which will come with 5G network connectivity.

