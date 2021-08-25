The Xiaomi 12 engineering sample is equipped with a 200MP image sensor

Today, a famous Chinese informant under the pseudonym Digital Chat Station published the latest news about the Xiaomi 12 flagship smartphone line, which includes three models. Yesterday Xiaomi She made clear her decision to opt out of using the Mi trademark in new product names.

He added that the Xiaomi 12 will be the first smartphone in the world to feature a 200MP main camera. This sensor is already installed in the engineering sample, the information on the source. In this case, the sensor used will have an optical coordinate of 1 inch. The technology of merging information from 16 contiguous pixels has also been reported. The new image sensor allows you to capture more light and create detailed images in low-light conditions.

The Xiaomi 12 is expected to be the first to receive the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC, which was manufactured using 4nm process technology. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 processor will have a three-cluster architecture. The platform will include ultra-core cores based on Cortex-X2, large cores based on Cortex-A710, and small cores based on Cortex-A510.

The Xiaomi 12 lineup will feature a Samsung E5 LTPO display with an adaptive refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz. This will eventually help reduce the power consumption of the device.

Digital Chat Station was the first to accurately report the specifications and release dates of the Redmi K30, K40, Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 11.