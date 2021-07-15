The world’s largest green energy center has been installed in Australia – more areas – international

Australia It announced the world’s largest renewable energy project, which covers an area of ​​half the size of Belgium and will be located in the western part of the country. The Western Green Energy Hub will include up to 50 gigawatts of wind and solar capacity over an area of ​​more than 15,000 square kilometers, according to the group planning the project.

It can cost up to 100 billion Australian dollars ($75 billion), with first production to begin early next decade.

The new Australian project will produce up to 3.5 million tons of green hydrogen or 20 million tons of green ammonia annually for export and domestic use.

The center will be built in phases and take advantage of the high levels of wind and solar energy in Western Australia. The $20 billion Sun Cable project that is set to build a 14 gigawatt solar farm as well as a 33 gigawatt hour energy storage facility in Australia’s Northern Territory is currently the largest planned renewable project in the world, according to data from BloombergNEF. This project is expected to reach financial closing in October 2023.

Bloomberg

More news