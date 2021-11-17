The United States tied with Jamaica by canceling a controversial goal

After winning the Mexican national team,

United State

I got court Jamaica To add a tie knot in CONCACAF Final Octagon Heading to Qatar 2022, which has sparked controversy because it appears to have canceled a legitimate target for local residents. The match ended 1-1 and now, progress can be Mexico x de Canada.

Jamaica vs USA match summary

Just in 11 minutes, Timothy Weah Open the scoreboard for United State It seemed like it would be a quiet match for them. The striker entered the penalty area with everything and scored to hit a shot with his left leg that ended up in the back net.

Jamaica He did not shrink back and began to look for a tie. He was Michael Antonio The person responsible for achieving the equaliser with a real goal. The West Ham striker dominated outside the box, leaning to the right and nailed under the crossbar to make the score 1-1.

The controversy over the invalidated goal

in the last minutes Jamaica It seems to give a bell octagonal final Flip the scoreboard with a head from Damion love Which ended up at the bottom of the networks. However, the target was cancelled.

The whistle protested a foul inside the area at the end time and the goal was nullified. Previously, no apparent penalty was indicated in its favour Jamaica The match ended 1-1.

Final octagonal positions

with another game in octagon lastAnd United State He is the single commander with 15 units. He won four matches, drew three and lost one. The second is Mexican national team With 14 points, third place Canada. In fourth place is PanamaFor now, it is the teams that will remain with the World Cup tickets.

