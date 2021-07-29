The United States, the Netherlands, Canada and Brazil meet again in the quarter-finals

The United States and the Netherlands will re-release the World Cup Final that crowned the Americans two years ago in the Olympic quarter-finals on Friday. Brazil and Canada will meet again after the Canadians denied Canarinha the bronze medal in front of their fans at Rio 2016.

After the United States won 2-0 in France, the audience chanted “Equal pay!” To support the team’s legal fight for equality with men. This time around, the stands will be empty and the issue is not expected to be resolved any time soon. Clearly, there is a lot more at stake in a World Cup final than in the quarter-finals of an Olympic event.

But the Yokohama game gained importance because the usually indomitable Americans showed weaknesses in the group stage: they fell to Sweden 3-0 on their debut, beat New Zealand 6-1 and drew 0-0 with Australia.

Up front, they will face the Netherlands with the highest number of goals in the group stage. His 21 goals also broke the record of 10 goals set by the United States at London 2012.

Top scorer Vivian Miedema set an Olympic record with eight goals, and that alone in the group stage.

Brazil will seek revenge on Revo after their defeat in the bronze match in Rio, which left the Canadians with a second bronze medal in a row around their necks.

Many of these footballers will go to the field again in Japan. For Canada it will be Kristen Sinclair, the player with the most matches between men and women. Brazil will play Marta, who has been voted six times by FIFA as the Player of the Year.

In addition, Great Britain, who is ranked number one in Group E, will face Australia, who advanced as one of the top three in the group stage. Matildas will play their third quarter-final match in five Olympic raids.

Sweden, who managed to pass the first round undefeated, will face host Japan in the final match of the tournament. Nadeshiko won the silver in London but did not get a ticket to Rio.