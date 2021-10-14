The United States returns to the United Nations Human Rights Council

Another 17 countries will also be part of the council for the period from 2022 to the end of 2024.

(Photo: Reuters)

Joe Biden

New York After its withdrawal under President Donald Trump, the United States will once again become part of the United Nations Human Rights Council. The United States was elected a member of the 47-member Geneva-based body on Thursday by the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Another 17 countries will also be part of the council for the period from 2022 to the end of 2024 – including India, Argentina and Luxembourg as well as Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Eritrea, which have been criticized for their human rights situations. There were no contenders competing for any of the seats awarded under a geographical law.

The Human Rights Council has issued critical reports on human rights violations in some conflicts. On the other hand, critics accuse him of failing to condemn the abuses of major powers such as China. It also happens again and again that countries accused of human rights violations are represented.