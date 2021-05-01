The United States and Japan: The meeting of the expanded bilateral dialogue on deterrence is taking place today

Representatives of the United States and Japan held a videoconference today, April 30th, as part of the expanded bilateral dialogue on the issue of deterrence. This was stated by the US State Department in an official note. “The dialogue provided the opportunity for our two governments to hold in-depth discussions on regional security, the defense position of the alliance (between the United States and Japan), nuclear and missile defense policy, and arms control issues,” the statement said. The statement added that the initiative “has provided, since 2010, a forum for US-Japanese coalition officials to discuss how to maintain and enhance deterrence as part of our security and defense cooperation.” The meeting was chaired by Alexandra Bell, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, and Brad Clark, Senior Director for Nuclear and Missile Defense Policy at the Department of Defense, representing the United States government. Japan was attended by Deputy Director General for North American Affairs of the Foreign Ministry, Arima Yutaka, and Deputy Director General for Defense Policy, Yamato Taro. (The New York Times)

