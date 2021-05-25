The United Kingdom wins the European medal in swimming ahead of Russia

European Aquatics Championship Lynn 2021

After the 2021 European Aquatics Championships ends, it is time to think about the medal table in swimming and the overall medal table for the tournament in Budapest.

Specifically, in swimming in the pool, the UK ranked first in the medal list for the first time since the 2014 edition, which was held in Berlin. The British team returned home with 11 swimming gold medals contributing to a total of 26 medals prize pool. Of these, 11 gold, 9 silver, and 6 copper.

In addition, the UK set a new record by taking 7 relay titles out of 9 possible titles, giving a glimpse into their ability to compete in the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

After failing to defend their status as champion of the 2018 edition in Glasgow, Russia had to settle for second place, taking 22 medals in total, including 9 gold. Two of them are courtesy Clement KolesnikovWhat or what He broke the world record for a 50-meter backstroke, And also won the gold medal in the 100 freestyle.

British Adam Betty She was also a two-medal winner, and won the highest prize in the 50 and 100 m breaststroke races, while she was Italian. Simona Quadarella She was the only triple gold medalist. She won gold in the 400, 800 and 1500 freestyle races, the same result she had three years earlier in Glasgow.

Quadarella Team Fellow, Benedetta Pilato, 16 years old, Italy also contributed to the third place in the medals tableThanks to his gold medal in the 50-meter race on the chest. The teenager broke a new world record in the semi-finals.

The Spanish delegation finished the swimming competition with three medals (gold, silver and bronze), all of which were won by Hugo Gonzalez. In total, Spain won 7 medals.

