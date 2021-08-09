The United Kingdom does not give up and Red will remain an orphan of fans against Italy

the UEFA Keeps London as the venue for semi-finals and finals Eurocop This is what caused the escalation of unrest in some federations, such as the Spaniards, because of this fact. The problem is that British laws prevent fans like the Spaniards from being in the stands on Tuesday WimbleAnd to encourage red. Spain is a country on hold over the UK’s Covid-19 issues and its citizens must remain in quarantine for ten days if they enter the UK. NS

Therefore, those who want to travel to see the semi-finals do not arrive on time and the Spanish fans who are at Wembley on Tuesday will be UK residents.

the tickets It was put up for sale this morning on the UEFA website. The Spanish Football Federation has made arrangements to see if there can be some kind of exception for fans to travel from Spain, but that will not be possible. This has caused unease in the federation as well as among some players who do not understand that UEFA maintains its London headquarters.

It is clear that these measures are in the interest of England in the event that it reaches the final. The stadium accommodates 60,000 out of 90,000 spectators, so with UK restrictions, practically the entire stadium would be full of English fans.

