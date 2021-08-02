The ultimate test on the way to IIT!

The much-anticipated JEE-Advanced-2021 schedule has been released. It is an entry test for engineering courses at prestigious IITs. Last year IIT-Delhi took the exam on 27th September. This year IIT-Kharagpur will conduct the examination on October 3rd. Let’s find out the plan to achieve a better rank in this test!

It is known that the final schedule for EE-Main-2021 will take place from August 26 to September 2. Students who have completed the fourth batch of the JEE-Main exam have a period of one month for the JEE-Advanced exam. Although there have been no changes in the JEE-Advanced Examination, in view of the upcoming fourth batch of JEE-Mains, revision should be honed towards achieving the maximum score in the JEE-Advanced Examination.

IIT-Kharagpur conducted this test previously in 2006 and 2014 also. The reason to remember this is that understanding the style of the 2006 and 2014 question papers will help you improve your preparation! The best results in JEE-Advanced-2021 can be achieved by following the instructions in the practical plan.

40 day plan

If the time allotted for tests like SET is deducted.. there are 40 days left for JEE Advanced. Divide this period into 4 parts and assign a duration of 10 days for each part. Part A, B, C, D… Allocate ten days for each part.

Elo part…

Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry .. Allocate at least 3 hours for each subject. This means that each topic in Part A gets at least 30 hours of time.

Focus on algebra with permutation, addition, probability, complex numbers and 3D vectors in the first 7 days of your 3-hour math preparation.

The above three chapters are of great importance in JEE-Advanced. At least 50 percent of the questions come from those. The review must be done once in the past 3 days and a mock test must be written. The past three days focus on answering the questions in the past 40 questionnaires from the chapters above.

Focus on optics, waves, heat, and thermodynamics for the first seven days of physics preparation, that is, 21 hours. Of those, 25 percent are more likely to ask questions. Practice the 40 year old question papers in the past 3 days i.e. 9 hours and write a practice test.

During the first seven days of chemistry preparation, 21 hours of inorganic chemistry (inorganic chemistry) must be practiced. Raising awareness of questions from old questionnaires over the past three days. About 30 percent of the questions are likely to come from these. Don’t forget to write a Mac ‌ Test.

Like Part B..

Focus on calculus this time in Part A as well as Part A. It is likely that at least 40% of the questions will be asked. Allocate the first 21 hours as mentioned above to it and focus on answering the questions in the questionnaires of the last 9 hours. Writing a Mac ‌ test in the past three days is a must.

Focus the first 12 hours in physics on rotational dynamics in mechanics, then the remaining 12 hours on mechanics. The rest of the time he shows a passion for practicing his 40 year old question papers. Don’t forget to type MacTest as usual. 30% of these are likely to come from questions.

In the case of chemistry, this time allocate the first 7 days, that is, 21 hours in physical chemistry. 35% of the questions come from this. The last 3 days, i.e. 9 hours, you spend practicing the questions in your old question papers and writing the Mac‌ Exam.

Thing Part-C

As in Part A and Part B, the first seven days in each subject should be set aside for 21 hours. However, in mathematics, he focused on coordinate geometry and trigonometry. It is expected that 20% of these questions will be asked. Also prepare the complete chapter on Electricity in Physics, Electromagnetic Induction, along with AC Circuits as planned in the first 21 hours. In addition, modern physics is important. Because it is very likely that 45% of the questions will be asked. Focus on organic chemistry (organic chemistry) in chemistry. 35% of questions may come from this. The last 9 hours, i.e. 3 days, are required to practice the 40-year-old’s questions in each subject and write the mock test.

Original Part – D

Compared to Divarakati, JEE-Advanced got more time than it needed. From now on, practice your entire preparation in the form of questions. It's a good idea to practice on paper for at least an hour until you answer 20 to 25 different questions.

The first principle to succeed in competitive exams is “Write without knowing what’s wrong”! If you have commitment and clarity in preparation, then if a question never crosses your mind.. it is not for you alone.. remember that it will be the same for all. In such a case, one should leave this question and focus on something else. No matter how much time you waste.

In the last ten…

The last 10 days of Part D are also very important. Be careful not to let your personal weaknesses influence the tool at this point.

1 Raise awareness of important topics in NCERT books, especially in Physics and Chemistry. Note through the old questionnaires what kind of questions they are being asked so far and focus on these level questions.

2 Practice for the major exams on the full syllabus during Paper 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and Paper 2 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., similar to the original JEE-Advanced schedule for the day off.

3 Practice questions with an integer type (a numeric value).

4 Focus on basic equations and formulas in mathematics.

5 Don’t forget to practice mixed conceptual questions (multi-concepts) on each topic.

6 It is important to rehearse after the big test to see if any mistakes have been made.

7 It is normal for us to make small and small mistakes. But don’t make it a habit.

8 It doesn’t matter how many questions we ask. It is important to know exactly how much we did.

9 Read the answers to each question carefully and select the correct answer.

10 The results are determined by the sum of the marks of the two papers. Make sure that one sheet does not affect the other.