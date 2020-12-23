The UK shutdown left more than 1,500 airlines stranded





More than 1,500 tankers are stranded This Tuesday in trenches and parking lots near the British port of Dover, after France closed the passage of goods through the English Channel to prevent the expansion of A new strain of coronavirus It was discovered in England.

After the 48-hour deadline to close with the UK, France announced this Tuesday the reopening of traffic With that country in the middle of the night, despite the presence of strict health control will impose a negative test for Corona virus.

Intensive negotiations between Paris and London made it possible to resolve the situation, which was beginning to herald shortages in the United Kingdom.

According to official figures provided by the UK Home Secretary, Priti Patel, around 650 trucks have been parked on the highway, while another 870 are in nearby parking lots.

Due to the blockade, trucks were parked around the port. AP / K. Wigglesworth



The director of the British Food and Beverage Federation (FDF, in English), Ian Wright, explained that at least 4,000 trucks that were planning to cross the canal these days have been affected by the restrictions.

Corona virus progression in the UK

More than 50 countries have a limited number of inbound travelers From the United Kingdom, which today recorded 36,000 804 new cases of COVID-19, the daily maximum since the start of the epidemic.

In the past 24 hours, there were 691 new deaths due to the Coronavirus, while infections increased by 61.2% in the past seven days.

The number of patients in the hospital is also close to its peak during the first wave of the pandemic. In England, 17,709 cases of COVID have been admitted, compared to 18974 accessed on April 12.

According to figures released today by the British Office for National Statistics (ONS), since the Coronavirus has nearly started to spread 81,000 more deaths than expectedS with respect to the average of the past five years.

Scientists are continuing to try to determine to what extent the newly discovered variant is transmitted faster than the already known strains of SARS-CoV-2, and to investigate whether it could spread more easily among children, although there is no evidence that it is a health problem for them. .

