The UK is preparing to implement an antiviral vaccine for adolescents

AP . Agency

London / 28.08.2021 17:16:40

The British government is preparing to vaccinate against Covid-19 a teens Between 12 and 15, though The campaign has not yet been approved by vaccination advisors country, authorities said Saturday.

The Ministry of Health has made it clear that it wants to “prepare to go” once the campaign is approved, and be in a position to deliver vaccines to schools when the next school year begins in most parts of the country.

Authorities hope that children returning to school next month will increase Britain’s already high rate of coronavirus infection.

Currently, the country vaccinates people aged 16 and over, as well as adolescents from 12 to 15 years old with underlying health conditions Or live with vulnerable adults.

The British Medicines Regulatory Authority has approved the use of vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna for the age group 12 to 15 years old, but Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, which sets the standard, still does not approve vaccines for most teens this age.

The United States, Canada, and many European countries already vaccinate people as young as 12.

MjI