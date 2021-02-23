The UK has accepted the extension of the provisional application of the post-Brexit agreement

The UK government has agreed to extend the period for the provisional application of the post-Brexit agreement to the end of April to allow time for the treaty to be ratified in the European Parliament, British government sources said on Tuesday.

“Today [martes] A British spokesman said, “We have agreed to extend the deadline for ratification by the European Union until April 30.”

This agreement defines the trade relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union after the two parties agree to Brexit at the end of 2020, although it was necessary to adopt a deadline for provisional application in order for the European Parliament to ratify it.

The proposal to extend the application period of the agreement on a temporary basis was made in a letter signed by Maros Sivkovic, Vice President of the European Commission.

In response, the influential UK Cabinet Minister, Michael Gove, responded that the UK agreed to the proposal.

However, Goff indicated that the British government expects the European Parliament to ratify the agreement during that new deadline, and thus “will not receive new requests to extend that period beyond April 30,” he said in his letter.

The temporary implementation of the agreement generates “suspicions of individuals and companies.”

