The tragic discovery in the case of the disappearance of girls with their father in Spain | Scientist

A search team found, Thursday (10), at a depth of 1000 meters off the coast of Tenerife, the body of 6-year-old Olivia Jimeno Zimmermann.

The girl and sister Anna, aged one, disappeared on April 27, the same day their father, Thomas Gimeno, 37, was supposed to hand them over to his ex-wife, Beatrice Zimmermann, after spending the afternoon with them.

The girls never returned, but Beatrice and the authorities still hope they’re both alive. The discovery of Olivia’s body was a huge blow.

“I cannot imagine the pain of Anna and Olivia’s mother, who disappeared in Tenerife, because of the terrible news we just heard,” said the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez.

Authorities are still searching for Olivia and her father.

On the afternoon of April 27, Jimeno picked up his two daughters to take them to dinner, according to police investigations.

First, he went to his ex-wife’s house to pick up Anna. He then caught Olivia at a school activity in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, in the Canary Islands.

Travel with the two girls to the municipality of Igueste de Candelaria, as explained by the Civil Guard and the local authorities.

Later, on the night of the same date, Jimeno was seen on the pier at Marina de la Cruz de Tenerife. Security cameras recorded his presence, but the man was not seen with the girls.

However, Jimeno made two trips to his car to take six bags to a boat that was moored at the marina in the northern part of town.

The investigation indicates that he made two trips with the boat.

Initially, the Civil Guard approached Jimeno and warned him of violating the curfew in force at the time in Tenerife due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Upon returning to land two hours later, he was without the bags that he had put on the boat and spent some time charging his cell phone.

It is known that the man had several phone conversations with Beatrice. In one, he said that women would never see girls or girls again.

After midnight he got out again in the boat and never came back.

Gimeno’s boat was found with no one on board and no anchor the next day near Puertito de Güímar, south of Tenerife.

Since then, the Civil Guard and local authorities have embarked on the search, and the Spanish Oceanographic Institute has joined forces with the underwater research ship, Ángeles Alvarino.

Tracked using a bot that has geolocation data from a Gimeno cell phone.

On June 7, a bottle of compressed air and a Gimeno quilt were found, giving evidence of a possible trace of the girls and their father.

After further tracing operations, authorities on Thursday reported the discovery of a body at a depth of 1,000 metres, which they later confirmed was Olivia’s body.

The girl was in a suitcase, chained to the missing anchor of her father’s ship.

Beatrice posted a blog about the case on her social networks a few days ago. She said the recent discoveries of objects, such as the air bottle, were an attempt by her ex-husband to disrupt the investigations.

“I’m more positive than ever because I think this is all business,” she said this week in an audio recording broadcast by the Spanish press. If Jimeno had committed “a very dangerous frenzy” such as attacking his daughters, she said, he would have done so “more quickly and easily.”

She made no further comments after the body was discovered on Thursday.