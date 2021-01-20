The State Prosecutor’s Office clarifies the crimes of using the information network to access credit card data – local – other

The State Prosecutor’s Office explained, through a film material published today on its social media accounts “@uae_pp”, the crimes of using the information network to access credit card data, and the Public Prosecution noted that according to Article 12 of Federal Decree Law No. 5 of 2012 regarding combating Information technology crimes, which stipulated that a penalty of imprisonment and a fine or one of these two penalties shall be imposed on whoever unlawfully accesses, through the use of an information network, an electronic information system, or an information technology means, to credit or electronic card numbers or data, numbers or bank account data Or any electronic payment method.

The penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of no less than six months and a fine not less than 100 thousand dirhams and not in excess of 300 thousand dirhams, or by either of these two penalties, if this is intended to use data and numbers to obtain money from others, or to benefit from the services provided by it.

If he reaches from this to the appropriation of money owned by others for himself or for others, he shall be punished with imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine not less than 200 thousand dirhams and not in excess of one million dirhams or either of these two penalties.

Whoever publishes or re-publishes credit or electronic card numbers or data, bank account numbers or data belonging to others, or any other means of electronic payment, shall be punished by the same penalty stipulated in the previous paragraph.

The publication of these legal tweets comes within the framework of the Public Prosecution’s keenness to enhance legal culture among all members of society, and raise the level of public awareness of the laws.



