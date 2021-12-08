The scientist patented a graphene generator with “unlimited” energy (video)

If it is possible to create the device, then it will be possible to do without batteries, and the heat of the environment will be enough to power the tools.

Researcher and Professor of Physics at the University of Arkansas Paul Tibado has provided compelling evidence that the motion of two-dimensional materials can be used as a source of pure, unlimited energy. reach news.uark.edu edition.

Read the best materials in the section on the page digital focus в Facebook

Professor Chipadu, with a group of researchers, studied the properties of graphene, observing the material through a scanning tunneling microscope. He observed not only the vibrations of the carbon atoms that make up the graphene, but also the vibrations of the entire graphene sheet. The scientist believes that the property of this two-dimensional material can serve as a generator and storage of energy.

“Chibado conceived the idea of ​​converting this motion into electricity, noting the vast potential of such a development. He recently applied for a patent for an invention called Vibration Energy Harvester (VEH),” – said in the article.

According to Paul Tebado, thanks to this VEH generator, any electronics will be able to send, receive, process and store information, powered only by the heat of the environment. In this case, indoors or outdoors, it should be +15 – +25 ° C.

“This will seriously affect the operation of many gadgets and the entire digital world of the Internet of Things. This microscopic power source, capable of charging itself and other devices, has every opportunity to turn everyday objects into smart devices, as well as power more complex biomedical devices such as pacemakers The heart, hearing devices, and wearable sensors.”

“The independent source of energy will allow the use of intelligent bio-plants, which will have a profound impact on society,” Tebadou explained.

We have already informed you Scientists are seriously looking for ways to copy and transfer our consciousness to the digital environment.