The Rise of Forex Trading in Australia: Everything You Need to Know

Australia has quickly positioned itself as a significant financial hub thanks to having one of the best-managed economies in the world. The currency market is well-known to Australians, and understanding forex trading is essential since it is significant globally. Trading foreign exchange is allowed in Australia, as there is economic and political stability and low barriers to entry into the market. Furthermore, Australian traders now have access to safer and simpler forex trading.

Why does forex trading rising in Australia?

Australia is not a particularly huge nation; as of 2019, it ranked 50 in terms of population, 25 in terms of the value of its exports, and 14th in terms of GDP globally. It is also less than one-tenth the size of the United States. Nevertheless, one of the top five most traded currencies on the forex market is the Australian dollar. Geographical factors have positioned the business as a top trading partner for numerous Asian economies that are expanding quickly and have almost endless resource needs. Government policy has resulted in rather stable high-interest rates, a stable government and economy, a lack of currency market interference, and a Western approach to business and the rule of law that hasn’t traditionally been usual in the region. With these standards, including economic and political stability and easy access, many traders in Australia invest in the forex market. The most considerable notional value of daily trade occurs on the FX market compared to all other financial needs. If beginner traders want to put their efforts into the forex market, they need proper guidance from an experienced broker that will assist them in that journey. As the market in Australia is tremendously growing, it is important to gain knowledge about choosing Forex brokers there, whether they offer favorable trading conditions or not – for Australian Forex brokers click here to learn more and get valuable insights. However, let’s examine in detail why Australia’s political stability and market access are excellent life standards for someone who lives there and wants to get experience in FX.

Economic and political stability

Australia has the 14th-largest economy among the major currencies when measured by GDP (measured in U.S. dollars). Australia stands out among the developed nations for its heaviest reliance on raw materials. Over 8% of the nation’s GDP is made up of mining (including energy), with nickel playing a significant role. A significant portion of the production from farming, which accounts for over 2% of the GDP and is linked to allied industries, is exported. Australia’s resource wealth has not always benefited the economy of the nation. Australia has never been able to create a flourishing local manufacturing industry, despite having an economic liberalization agenda that dates back to the early 1980s. Instead, there is a significant current account deficit and a high amount of foreign debt in the nation. Australia has seen a property bubble of its own, and the country has some of the highest interest rates in the developed world.

Low Barriers to Entry

Australia has established itself as a top destination for currency trading in 2023 thanks to its well-regulated financial industry. With approximately 70 forex brokers holding Australian Financial Services licenses, the forex market is the most liquid in the Australian financial sector. The Australian dollar is likewise unusually countercyclical and erratic. The majority of the large developed economies trade together (at least in part because of the close economic ties between them), but Australia’s economy is unique. The majority of Australia’s exports, which primarily consist of manufactured goods, are sent to the developing Asian economies. Despite this, Australia’s economy is significantly more dependent on the price of commodities than the other major economies in the world, and in the past, the volatility there has caused a tremendous deal of volatility in the currency. Thus, Forex markets typically rank among the biggest and most liquid asset markets in Australia due to the global nature of trade, commerce, and finance.

What do you need to know before trading in Australia?

If you’re excited about the rise of forex trading in Australia, here are some factors to pay attention to start investing in. Australia has a regulatory environment for forex trading, meaning it’s a legal activity with some tax implications. Also, as a trader, it cannot be stressed again how important risk management is in forex trading.

Regulatory Environment

Despite the fact that forex trading is allowed in Australia, the local forex market is nonetheless subject to certain laws and guidelines. You must use a forex broker if you want to trade forex in Australia. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), which oversees all foreign exchange-related activities in Australia, requires that forex brokers obtain a license. The majority of ASIC laws are directed at forex brokers rather than individual traders.

Tax Implications

Australia is one of the nations that accepts forex trading as a respectable source of income. The earnings you will make from this trade will thus be taxable. However, some nations, including South Korea and Nigeria, have outright outlawed forex trading. The Forex market features a sizable number of licensed brokers in Australia. In Australia, the government body in charge of overseeing Forex trading is called the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. The industry is governed by pertinent financial service legislation to guarantee the safety of all participants. As a result, for tax reasons, forex trading is categorized as assessable income. While no specific guidelines have been established for Forex trading, the guidelines for stock markets are used. For non-residents of Australia who have an Australian source of income, there is a Forex trading tax, though. You will be required to pay tax on the earnings made if you are a foreigner and want to trade through an Australian broker. Only if you produced earnings during the tax assessment year will you be required to pay taxes. Retail trading is a subset of Forex trading, and as such, additional tax regulations are used. There are gains and losses in the Forex market because values are constantly changing. The losses or gains that you realize for your trading are subject to tax laws. These signs suggest that the gains and losses in the foreign exchange market can qualify as capital gains. Trades must be held for longer than a year in order for the CGT to apply.

Risk Management

By using FX risk management in Australia, you may establish a variety of guidelines and safety precautions that will assist in preventing the negative effects if a currency pairing goes awry. As a result, currency movement is much easier to control. Before beginning any trades, you must establish a successful risk management strategy to control this risk effectively. Some businesses may decide to seek assistance from outside FX platforms because this is a time-consuming process that necessitates an extensive understanding of FX trading. In the end, a strategy is necessary for FX risk management to be successful. You won’t be able to appropriately minimize the risk associated with your trades without a strategy. The risk management techniques will, of course, differ from one trade to another depending on your needs.