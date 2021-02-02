The pre-sales of Samsung’s latest series of phones, the Galaxy S21, did not disappoint

on Friday It started in LithuaniaHe went Official sales of the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series phones. Initial orders for the new phone series showed that these devices received huge consumer interest – in Lithuania, up to 42 percent of them were ordered. More than the S20 series. The S21 Ultra, the most powerful model in the series, caught the attention of consumers the most – orders hit 46%.

During pre-orders, there’s been a tendency that a phone with high memory capacity is very important to people – up to 51 percent. More than 70% of consumers chose the phones with the most memory, compared to 70% of consumers who chose the S21 Ultra this year. Phantom Gray, 14% – Phantom Purple, 10% – Phantom Silver, 4% – Phantom Pink, 3% – Phantom White.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra models, which have a maximum capacity of 512GB and the smallest gray, have received exceptional consumer interest. All models of these phones have been sold out since pre-orders began.

In addition to the exclusive series of phones, Samsung has also launched the Galaxy Buds Pro, which features an advanced environmental noise reduction (ANC) technology. With it, unwanted sounds can be suppressed by up to 99 percent. High-precision sound reproduction is guaranteed by the 11mm subwoofers and the 6.5mm tweeters. Those who are always on the cutting edge of technology will be pleased to recognize the Galaxy SmartTag, which is also available from the site today.

All the latestThe galaxy s“ Major series distanceSigns Innovative design – the metallic body accentuates the curved shape of the rear camera. The smallest Galaxy S21 smartphone in this series has a 6.2-inch screen, while the Galaxy S21 + is larger and reaches 6.7 Coleus. Both are clever Standing outside Dynaminiu AMOLED 2X Infinity-O displayU. Meanwhile, the largest “s” Galaxy S21 Ultra Series smartphones reach 6.8 incheswe It has a 2X AMOLED dynamic display. This model has an image refresh rate that adapts to the content being watched, ranging from 10 Hz to 120 Hz, which helps ensure the best picture and saves battery power.

Consumers expect a lot from smartphone camerasTherefore, manufacturers are constantly innovating in this area. The S21 and S21 + feature a triple-lens camera. The S21 Ultra even has a rear camera with four lenses consisting of ultra-wide angle, wide angle and dual lensI Telephoto lensI, And the main sensor reaches 108 megapixels. This camera captures 12-bit HDR photos with 64 times richer colors compared to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, as the improved night mode, noise reduction and 12MP Nona-binning technology let you capture high-quality photos even in low light.

All smartphones in this series support 5G connectivity, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra supports Wi-Fi 6E. This smartphone is also compatible with the S Pen that can draw and edit photos, mark notes, sign documents and more, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra is available in two colors – Phantom Black and Phantom Silver. S21 + – From Ghost Black, Silver Phantom and Ghost Purple. Consumers, nLooking to buy the Galaxy S21“ You can even choose Among the four color options – illusion pink, ghost purple, illusion gray and illusion white.