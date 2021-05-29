The Poco F3 GT is coming to India very soon, with its Dimensity 1200 processor

Highlights
- The Poco F3 GT has a 6.67-inch FHD + AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 480Hz.
- The phone may launch in India with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage variants.
- The Poco F3 GT smartphone also has a very powerful 5000mAh battery, which will support 67W fast charging.
Poco India has released a teaser video for this upcoming model. The Poco F3 GT is said to have a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. The 5G support phone has also been announced. However, according to multiple media reports, the Poco F3 GT is actually a renamed version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition.
Even Lexter Kacper Skrzypek told us about it a long time ago. The chances of this happening are very strong. Because the Redmi K40 gaming release also includes the Dimensity 1200 processor. The company also has a good reputation for selling Redmi phones under the Poco brand in various countries around the world.
Poco F3 GT Specifications and Features – (Poco F3 GT Specifications and Features)
The Poco F3 GT has a 6.67-inch FHD + AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 480Hz. The phone may launch in India with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage variants. The Poco F3 GT smartphone also has a very powerful 5000mAh battery, which will support 67W fast charging.
Read more: MediaTek Helio G85 processor on Realme C25s smartphone in India in June
The Poco F3 GT would also be great in terms of a camera setup. This triple rear camera phone will have a 64MP primary sensor. The secondary camera will also have an 8MP ultra-wide angle and a 2MP macro sensor. A 16MP front camera is provided on the front of this phone for capturing selfies and video calls.
Read more: Buy the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G for just 1036 rupees
Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual 5G standby mode, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atoms, JBL certification and Wi-Fi 6.
At this time, digital technology is now also on Telegram. Subscribe, stay informed. click here।