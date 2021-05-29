The Poco F3 GT is coming to India very soon, with its Dimensity 1200 processor

Highlights The Poco F3 GT has a 6.67-inch FHD + AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 480Hz.

This time the digital office: Poco is going to bring a nice smartphone to India again. The company’s new model is called the Poco F3 GT. During the past few days, many rumors have spread about this phone. At the same time, various features and specifications of the phone were also leaked. The company has not yet announced the launch date of this phone. Little F3 gt The phone is actually the next generation of the Poco F3 smartphones. The Poco F3 was launched in India in March with the Poco X3 Pro smartphone.

Poco India has released a teaser video for this upcoming model. The Poco F3 GT is said to have a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. The 5G support phone has also been announced. However, according to multiple media reports, the Poco F3 GT is actually a renamed version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition.

Even Lexter Kacper Skrzypek told us about it a long time ago. The chances of this happening are very strong. Because the Redmi K40 gaming release also includes the Dimensity 1200 processor. The company also has a good reputation for selling Redmi phones under the Poco brand in various countries around the world.

Poco F3 GT Specifications and Features – (Poco F3 GT Specifications and Features)

The Poco F3 GT has a 6.67-inch FHD + AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 480Hz. The phone may launch in India with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage variants. The Poco F3 GT smartphone also has a very powerful 5000mAh battery, which will support 67W fast charging.

The Poco F3 GT would also be great in terms of a camera setup. This triple rear camera phone will have a 64MP primary sensor. The secondary camera will also have an 8MP ultra-wide angle and a 2MP macro sensor. A 16MP front camera is provided on the front of this phone for capturing selfies and video calls.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual 5G standby mode, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atoms, JBL certification and Wi-Fi 6.

