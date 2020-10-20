The players want to play “between us” with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

While Between us It was first released in 2018, and it has become very popular in recent months during the COVID-19 pandemic. The game is a delightfully mysterious murder story that takes place in a spaceship of up to 10 players and has given people who spend more time than usual at home a chance to enjoy some time together almost.

Part of its recent popularity can be attributed to how streamers got into the game, and they often take turns on Twitch with friends and create events by bringing a group of people together, even if they’re all scattered around the world. This obviously caught the attention of New York congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and on Tuesday, she decided she wanted to have all the fun.

Does anyone want us to play with me on Twitch to get off the vote? (I’ve never played before but it looks like a lot of fun) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) October 19, 2020

Who do you want to watch in a match together? ⬇️ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) October 19, 2020

In the aftermath, a number of individuals – the streamers, their political colleagues, and retired footballer Hunter Pence – used social media to show that they wanted to enter a match with a first-term representative from The Bronx.

ME ME ME PLS IT WOULD BECH AN HONOR AHHHHHH – nicoleol (@ nicolole) October 19, 2020

Hello! You are so cool, I like you so much, you are probably much better in any video game than I am, and I would like to play between us anytime! – maya (mxmtoon) October 19, 2020

You should definitely play with me and the crew. – Steve Scott (@Tasty_Steve) October 19, 2020

YES YES YES I LOVE IT! I’m totally on board to make it happen! – Felicia Day (@feliciaday) October 19, 2020

Yes, I’m really good at getting people to vote for scammers and sometimes crew members Disguised Toast October 19, 2020

I like it if you are down! Gus Danger Johnson (Gusbuckets) October 19, 2020

We’re hosting a tournament between us at 5 PM ET today with 40 creators and operators. want to play? – FaZe Clan (FaZeClan) October 19, 2020

The influx of interest seemed to get the job done because Ocasio-Cortez – who was already in the process of creating an account on Twitch – apparently began preparing to get into Between us Madness.

Don’t worry, everyone – I haven’t gushed yet! I spent the night creating accounts, edits, streams, and runs. I hope we live tomorrow night Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) October 20, 2020

There is no information on whether to only use the Ocasio-Cortez stream Between usOr if we get into projects like Jackbox or It is an electronic game. Regardless, we’ll have to wait and see if broadcasting on Twitch has become popular among elected officials, because if it does, it makes sense that the games are particularly controversial. 2K Among the senators will inevitably be raised during debates on the Capitol floor.