The players want to play “between us” with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

2 hours ago Elena Rowse
While Between us It was first released in 2018, and it has become very popular in recent months during the COVID-19 pandemic. The game is a delightfully mysterious murder story that takes place in a spaceship of up to 10 players and has given people who spend more time than usual at home a chance to enjoy some time together almost.

Part of its recent popularity can be attributed to how streamers got into the game, and they often take turns on Twitch with friends and create events by bringing a group of people together, even if they’re all scattered around the world. This obviously caught the attention of New York congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and on Tuesday, she decided she wanted to have all the fun.

In the aftermath, a number of individuals – the streamers, their political colleagues, and retired footballer Hunter Pence – used social media to show that they wanted to enter a match with a first-term representative from The Bronx.

The influx of interest seemed to get the job done because Ocasio-Cortez – who was already in the process of creating an account on Twitch – apparently began preparing to get into Between us Madness.

There is no information on whether to only use the Ocasio-Cortez stream Between usOr if we get into projects like Jackbox or It is an electronic game. Regardless, we’ll have to wait and see if broadcasting on Twitch has become popular among elected officials, because if it does, it makes sense that the games are particularly controversial. 2K Among the senators will inevitably be raised during debates on the Capitol floor.

