The Peruvian League 1 striker signed for the Australian club

brino orange Migrate abroad, this will be your first adventure outside of Peru. The attacker who wore a jacket municipal sports In the 2021 season, he will play this year Australia. The 26-year-old soccer player, in our country, wore T-shirts cantulaoAnd Carlos A Manucci s cincino in different campaigns.

+ Difficult schedule for ‘U’ between Liga 1 and Libertadores

+ The disastrous percentage of “Chemo” del Solar in Cuba Libertadores

+ Why did Paulo Guerrero go to the United States? This is the real reason

Albans Dynamo Football Club It will be the team he will go to brino orangeThis club belongs to Australian second division. “We are pleased to announce the signing of striker Brino Narango Guerini. The Peruvian arrives at the Churchill Reserve from Deportivo Municipal de Peru League 1This is what the Australian team posted on their networks.

brino orange Added, last season, with municipal sports 268 minutes of play and no goals scored. According to the footballer’s statistics, his best campaigns were when he wore a T-shirt Carlos A Manucci In 2018, he played 723 minutes and converted 7 times, the highest performance in League 1.

The footballer is expected to be able to stand out internationally and stay in Oceania for more years and can also be taken into consideration, depending on his performance in his team. Ricardo Gareca So you can add to Peru national teamBut time will tell now brino orange He will focus on doing well at his new club.