The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences unveils the first T. rex :: WRAL.com

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences announced Tuesday its first-of-its-kind exhibition coming to Raleigh that cannot be found anywhere else in the world.

The museum now houses an extremely rare find – the remains of a young man Tyrannosaurus rex And a Triceratops They are found buried together in Hills Creek, Montana.

The dinosaurs might have dueled to their death.

“This is essentially a murder mystery in the pipeline to be uncovered by the scientific team,” said Lindsay Zano, chief paleontologist at the museum.

The remains were discovered about 10 years ago, but they are estimated to be around 67 million years old. Zanno and the museum got involved about five years ago when their team first saw samples at a warehouse on Long Island, where they went up for auction but were not sold.

Zanno said this is the first time in known history that a T-Rex 100% recovered. The Triceratops, Also, almost completely, and both samples contain skin impressions of dinosaurs.

“These samples are pure,” she said. “Every bone is in its normal position as it was at the death of the animal.”

In the fall of 2022, the life-size excavations will be exhibited as part of the museum’s permanent collection. Even after the exhibition’s launch, scientists will continue to study the fossils for years to come to see what could happen to the dinosaurs that day.

“Fifty or a hundred years from now, people will be able to go back and learn more of what we are uncovering through new technologies,” said Roy Campbell, director of exhibitions and digital media at the museum.

According to Campbell, the main goal of the exhibition is to inspire future scientists by explaining technologies and how they can be used to learn more about dinosaurs.

“This is an unfolding story,” Campbell said. “When people set their eyes on these specimens in 2022, it’s just the beginning. The science starts here in this museum as we begin to uncover and decipher the story trapped inside these fossils. And it will change continuously for many years to come.”

The new gallery, upon opening in two years, will be called SECU Dinolab and sponsored by the State Employees Credit Union Foundation.

Campbell said the wait would be worth it because the museum prepares dinosaurs for the public.

“It is enormous, especially TriceratopsCampbell said. Since she was young when she died T-Rex Smaller in size, but Campbell said in full form that it is “much more beautiful than any other show he’s seen.”

“There is a lot of excitement in the museum,” he said. “But the real payoff is when we see the common people coming, because it’s their museum. When we share the treasures, that’s the most exciting part.”