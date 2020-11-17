The Mini’s Vision Urbanaut looks like a living room on wheels

You can switch between the three modes by placing the keychain in the appropriate hole. Mini suggests that you might be able to prepare your special moments with personalized music, ambient lighting, fragrance, etc.

When the car is parked, you’ll be able to turn it into a living room of some kind. The dashboard can turn into a daybed, and you can open the windshield up to create a balcony space. The back of the Vision Urbanout appears to have a quieter area with a so-called “cozy corner” that feels like a solid reading angle. There’s even a built-in table with a plant in the central open area.

Along with comfort, Mini also has sustainability in mind. It says Vision Urbanout will use recycled materials without leather or chrome, and the main material on the inside will be knitted fabric. Meanwhile, the Vision Urbanout has one side door and swivel and foldable seats.

Concepts of autonomous driving were living room style Around for years, Although Mini is perhaps one of the biggest players yet to define its vision for coordinating this vehicle. There is no physical model for the Mini Vision Urbanout, so it is not certain how successful it will be in practice. However, traveling while watching a movie or playing a game and hanging out in a relaxed environment when you get to your destination feels very bloated.