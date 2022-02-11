The man from Maganguel Aldayr Hernández, the new Finnish Honka player

Aldar Hernandez, 26, defender Maganguel, is a new player for Sport Hunka in the Finnish First Division. It will be the fifth Bolivarian team in his professional career, and the third in Finnish football to reach it in 2019.

Hernandez made his debut for FC Bogotá, at the age of 16, and played for the capital in Primera B until 2016. 2019 at TPS Turku, where he was promoted to Veikkausliiga, Finnish First Division, that year, and played two more seasons.

His last team was Helsinki’s Hevke, the largest in the country, having played all league matches and five cup matches. He was also part of several youth operations for the Colombian national teams, among them the runner-up in the South American Under-20 achieved in 2015 in Uruguay.

“This is a good step in my career for me. I hope I can help the team achieve its goals. I would like to send a very warm greeting to the Hunca fans. I pledge to leave almost everything on the field when I wear the colors of this club. We need your strong support to achieve our goals”, Magangwe defender said to the official website of his new club.

“Aldyer has shown in previous seasons that he can play well in Veikkausliiga. He defends confidently and strong in duels. Work is now underway to make sure that he takes another step forward, climbs to the top of Veikkausliiga and is one of the best junior players in the league next season,” he stated So did their new coach, Vassa Vasara.

Hernandez already made his official debut with his team, wearing the number 23 shirt, and played 90 minutes in the 12th round of the League Cup, against Hakka, a match that ended in a draw with one goal.

