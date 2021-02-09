US lawyers said in a conference call with interim attorney general Monty Wilkinson that the resignation will take effect on February 28, according to judicial officials familiar with the case. Prosecutors said Tuesday that a number of US attorneys who have not been confirmed by the Senate or who have been appointed by the courts are expected to remain in office until the Senate approves someone named Biden.

American attorney in Delaware David Weiss has been invited to remain in his position, as he oversees Hunter Biden’s tax investigation, President Joe Biden Son. A Justice Department official said John Durham, appointed by former Attorney General William Barr as a special advisor to review the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, will also continue his work, but is expected to resign as the Connecticut attorney general.

The resignation request applies to 56 US Senate-appointed attorneys appointed by Trump.