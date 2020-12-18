The Human Rights Council says Elon Musk should apologize for making fun of sexually explicit consciences

Elon Musk, SpaceX founder and CEO of Tesla Inc. , To the Axel Springer Awards ceremony in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

In a series of tweets this week, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, mocked people who list the pronouns they would like other people to use to describe them in their online bio. Now, the group that gave Tesla the highest score as a great place to do LGBTQ says he should apologize.

Companies are under more pressure than ever to create an inclusive environment and support a Various manpower. The practice of displaying pronouns on social media and in executive biographies is used by people who want to show respect or who identify as transgender, incompatible, heterosexual, heterosexual, or bisexual. (They are represented by T and Q in the acronym for LGBTQ.)

Apple executives Tim Cook and Greg Joswiak use pronouns to walk Twitter, for example. Facebook settings allow users to customize their preferred gender and pronouns information, or choose not to display it if they prefer.

First mask tweet It included the phrase “When you put it on your CV” alongside a photo of a soldier rubbing his bloodstained hands all over his face.

After fans and critics alike criticized the tweet, he defended himself TwitterI definitely support trans, but all of these consciences are a beauty nightmare. Then pointed out That Tesla ranked first on the Corporate Equality Index, an annual list of the best places for LGBT people to work.

This prestigious list is compiled annually by Human Rights Campaign, A charity focusing on equal rights for lesbians, gays, bisexual and transgender persons.

Now, that group says Musk has to apologize.

In response to an inquiry from CNBC, the group wrote: “Musk’s insensitive comments completely contradict what HRC’s Workplace Equality Program works with companies every day to create – providing a safe, inclusive and fair work environment for employees.”

“The mocking pronouns in Elon Musk’s tweets are exactly the opposite of what overall leadership looks like today. It certainly conflicts with the best practices that we recommend to companies,” said organization president Alfonso David. He also said: “Musk must apologize.”

Tesla and Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk has been accused of having transphobia in the recent past. In July, he tweeted that “consciences are bad,” but deleted the tweet after he was confronted by his Canadian music partner, Grimes.

Here is the full statement from the Human Rights Campaign:

The Corporate Equality Index (CEI) is a comprehensive measure of non-discrimination policies, practices, and benefits in the workplace that are critical to providing full protection and LGBTQ worker inclusion. Tesla scored 100 in the 2020 CEI based on this critical foundation of comprehensive nondiscrimination policies and benefits.

There is no standardized measuring tool that can take into account the daily experiences of LGBTQ workers. CEI standards alone are essential foundations for LGBTQ listing but are not entirely what it takes to ensure an inclusive and fully welcoming environment. CEI is not a cover for bad personal behavior, and the Human Rights Committee condemns Musk’s tweets that make fun of consciences.

Musk’s insensitive comments completely contradict what the Human Rights Council’s Workplace Equality Program has been working with companies every day to create a safe, inclusive and fair work environment for employees.