The hotel with the largest wine cellar in Switzerland – Connoisseurs.com

Located in this homonymous small town (Vitznau) minutes from Lucerne, the Park Hotel Vitznau draws attention not only for its elegant exterior and interior, which required an investment of CHF300 million to completely remodel it which took four years. This eye-catching and totally comfortable luxury property boasts the largest private wine cellar in Switzerland.

The hotel, with only 48 suites, has different tasting options, some of which feature many Michelin stars. But those looking to enjoy a fine wine, certainly won’t be able to miss a splendid cellar with labels from all over the world, valued at around 30 million Swiss francs.

On the ground floor of the Park Vitznau is a heaven on earth for bartenders and wine lovers. The six wineries are divided by region (France, New World, Old World, Château d’Yquem, Champagnes and Rarities) and are presented in a museum-like manner in a way that charms visitors.

More than 35,000 bottles are carefully stocked in glass, wood and stone, arranged according to their provenance and with more than four centuries of wine history to share.

French wines are stored on stone shelves. This group focuses on Burgundy, Bordeaux and Rhone Valley wines of all sizes.

In the cellar of the Château d’Yquem, along with the entire collection of all wines from 1890 to the present day, sleeps one of the Château bottles from 1811 in a gilded box. Hidden behind a champagne bar are nothing but the finest wines and rare in their wooden boxes. They are well guarded and cared for, and they are waiting for the perfect wine connoisseur.

We interviewed Cem Celik, the hotel’s director of sales and marketing, who shared many details about this luxury hotel, which was visited exclusively by the most widely read travel and lifestyle magazine in Latin America:

