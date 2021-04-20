The Federal Defense Administration demands the release of Alexei Navalny

Switzerland demands the release of Alexei Navalny (archive photo) KEYSTONE / AP / Alexander Zemlianichenko sda-ats



The Federal Department of State (FDFA) considers the latest news on Alexei Navalny’s health status worrying. For its part, the department headed by Ignacio Cassis called for the immediate release of the Russian opponent.

The Department of Foreigners Affairs of Russia told Keystone-ATS in the evening that the Russian authorities have a duty to ensure his safety and integrity.

The FDFA considers the judgment of Alexei Navalny in a procedure described by the European Court of Human Rights in 2017 as “apparently arbitrary and inappropriate” as problematic. The ministry notes that Russia is thus violating the agreements it has pledged to abide by.

States are also subject to specific obligations regarding people in their custody. The FDFA notes that the FDFA is in contact with several Russian interlocutors on this issue, but not at the Federal Council level.

Penalties

The European Union and the United States – reading the situation again – imposed sanctions on Russia in connection with the events in which the opposition leader was involved.

On the basis of the embargo law, the Federal Council can decide on a case-by-case basis whether Switzerland wants to comply with EU sanctions. The Federal Council has not taken a decision on this matter, the FDFA indicates. On the other hand, Switzerland has never joined the sanctions imposed by the United States.