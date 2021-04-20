Zermatt continues to invest and launch the first independent gondola across Switzerland

Despite the Covid-19 crisis, Zermatt has not stopped its investments and this winter has launched a new gondola. With an investment of 30 million euros, the Kummebahn is the first fully autonomous gondola lift in Switzerland.

Equipped with 56 cabins, each of which can accommodate 10 people, the flight extends from Tufternkehr, via Wyss Gufer Central Station, to Rothorn, at 3,103 meters above sea level. In total, it covers 3.2 kilometers at a speed of 6 meters per second and can carry 1,500 passengers per hour.

Photo: © Garaventa / Zermatt Bergbahnen

While skiers enjoy a wonderful view of the famous Matterhorn from large panoramic windows during the flight, the real challenge for “Kumme” lies in its technology: Kumme-Bahn is Switzerland’s first independent gondola lift. With the new “AURO” cable car system – Autonomous cable car operation – Rope manufacturer Doppelmayr / Garaventa has developed an elevator that can operate without an operator.

The entire system is monitored with smart technology and connected to the network through cameras and sensors. In the event that unexpected situations arise, especially upon entry and exit, for example, If the passenger hangs his shoes in the cabin door, the system will automatically stop the gondola. Once the situation is resolved, the cable car operator can operate the cable car again through the remote control center.

“GB Kumme is directly linked to previous and innovative projects, such as the highest mountain station in Europe or the highest 3S cable car in the world. It will greatly enhance the Lower Rothorn Ski Area It should pave the way for technical innovation outside of Zermatt, says Markus Hasler, CEO of Zermatt Bergbahnen AG.

The gondola got started just in time for the 2020/2021 winter season.

What’s more, A new snow system with 63 snow cannons and 5 avalanche arrester improves the quality of slopes accessed with a new ski lift in the Unterrothorn region.

Photo: © Garaventa / Zermatt Bergbahnen

With the aim not to lose eligibility for one of the best ski areas in the world, Mountain railways are constantly investing in the Matterhorn Ski Area.

After completing the mega-project Glacier Ride, the world’s longest 3S cable car, two years ago, Zermatt can now boast the country’s first fully independent gondola lift.