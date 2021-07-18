The European Central Bank and the quarterly reports are held in the week of July 19

In the week beginning Monday, July 19, investors’ attention will be almost entirely focused on the monetary policy meeting in اجتماع European Central Bank scheduled for Thursday, July 22, In view of The recent change in monetary policy strategy.

According to MPS Capital Services analysts, the Frankfurt Institute, according to what was said in recent days by President Christine Lagarde, will present the decision in the format of a new issuance and will make changes to future directives to take into account the new. Inflation target similar to what has already been tried Federal Reserve in the United States of America.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV, the president of the European Central Bank expected that new measures would be introduced next year to support the eurozone economy, after the end of the current bond buying process.

Quarterly, also starting in Europe

On the corporate front, season Quarterly in the United States, with announcements from some of the big names in the semiconductor sector (Texas Instruments and Intel) who will publish their accounts on July 21 and 22, respectively. Quarterly Reports Father (19), Netflix (20), Coca-Cola, AMEX e Twitter (22).

The Old Continent’s quarterly accounting season also begins this week UPS (July 20), ASML, Daimler, Iberdrola e succulents (21).

After the European Central Bank, economic data for the week

On the macroeconomic front, data must be kept in check Preliminary PMI for July It arrives in Europe and the United States on Friday, July 23.

According to MPS Capital Services, those in the eurozone must demonstrate the continued recovery of the economy, particularly in the services component, in light of the reopening of prohibited activities after the lockdown.

It will be important in the US to see if there are other signs of slowing that come after those already seen in the ISM indicators. In addition to the PMI, the calendar of macro data in the coming days will be rather small.